APRIL 25, 1931 – JULY 28, 2019

Joyful, adventurous lover of nature and life, Roy Keast passed away after

a brief illness on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Carson Tahoe Hospital in Carson

City, Nevada. Everyone who met Roy was touched by his enthusiasm,

his humor, and his optimism. Roy was born on April 25, 1931 to parents

Brynley Keast and Lillian Protheroy in Swansea, Wales, UK.

He was orphaned as a toddler and raised with his three youngest siblings

in an orphanage in Swansea.

At age 14 upon leaving the orphanage he worked on a local farm in

Swansea located along the coast and in 1952 with great determination, and

knowing no one, he immigrated to British Columbia, Canada exploring and

prospecting for Roro Tinda Gold Mine in British Columbia and the Yukon.

His path took him to Hawaii and worked in both Oahu and the Big Island

where he managed Hualalai Ranch, a large cattle ranch for many years.

The next chapter brought him to Lake Tahoe where he launched Keast

Landscaping, which is still operating and keeping Tahoe beautiful today.

Roy is remembered by many as enthusiastic, optimist, a storyteller, and

skier (he skied up until he was 81).

In his own words, “I’ve planted hundreds of thousands of flowers and

trees, built streams and waterfalls out of boulders, laid miles of sod and

I’ve made a lot of friends along the way, and I hope that I leave the world

a better place”

His parents and his six siblings preceded Roy in death.

He is survived by his loving wife, Margy Hunter Keast and his children,

Christopher of Denver, CO, his daughter Cricket (Catherine Elizabeth), Keast of Columbia, MD, two grand daughters, nieces and nephews in the UK and his loyal border collie, Murphy.

Roy had an amazing life and a celebration of his life will be held on

Saturday, September 7th at the Tahoe Maritime Museum & Gardens

beginning at 1pm.

The family wishes to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and to Roy – We love you and miss you so much.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of

Truckee – Tahoe, ASPCA or any animal rescue.