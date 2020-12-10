Samuel Walter Gottlieb

Provided Photo

Samuel Walter

Gottlieb

February 20, 1954 – October 29, 2020

Samuel Walter GOTTLIEB 2/20/1954 to 10/29/2020.

At age 66, Sam died at home in Incline Village, Nevada, surrounded by his beloved family — Colleen and his five children.

Sam was born in Kansas City, but spent most of his childhood in Milwaukee and northern Wisconsin, with a year in Tanzania, Africa, where he finished high school at the Minaki Secondary School. In1976, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a BS in Business, and moved to Seattle to launch his business career.

Sam worked successfully for 25 years in real estate sales, marketing and business in the Pacific Northwest. In 2005, he and his wife and business partner Colleen co-founded the Seattle-based Evergreen Housing Development Group, LLC, which owns, develops, improves and constructs rental communities in land-constrained and underserved markets throughout the Pacific Northwest. The EHDG communities provide over 3,200 comfortable, attractive and affordable homes for people, including some who have disabilities, have large families, or are homeless, refugees, or college students.

In 2007, Sam and Colleen and their three children followed the sun to the southeast coast, where they settled in Charleston, South Carolina. In 2019, they moved to Incline Village in north Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Sam’s parents, Manuel and Margaret Rush Gottlieb, and his brother-in-law, Steve Lewis, died before him. He is survived by his wife, Colleen Duignan Gottlieb; his five children (Michael, Jacque, Finn, Gannon and Manny Gottlieb); his ex-wife, Raye Winters; his three sisters and their spouses (Liz and David Kohlenberg, Deborah Lewis, Judith Gottlieb and Bob Beltran); his exchange-student brother (Augustin Kwasi Fosu and wife Helen); his sister-in-law (Catherine Duignan Ferrera and family); other family; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends.

Sam’s thoughtful love, keen mind, fascination with history, honesty, humor, mischief, kindness, and passionate love of basketball will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In the spirit of Sam’s love for basketball, in lieu of flowers, please consider supporting our Incline Highlanders Basketball Team with a donation to the program or coming out to cheer them on for their home games.