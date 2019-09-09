Shirley Diane Inderbitzen Aug 15, 1944 ! Sept 3, 2019

Our world lost an Amazing and Beautiful woman who’s smile would light up a room. She was surrounded with love by family and friends in her peaceful journey.

The cause of death was Intestinal Ischemia. Shirley was born in Palo Alto, CA to Pat and Laura Patton. They moved to Truckee when she was 18 months old along with her older brother Frank. She lived in Truckee for 70 years until her and her husband of 49 years Tom built their dream home in South Reno. Shirley worked at Tahoe Forest Hospital and Bank of the West, but she always said that her most important job was being a loving wife and mother.

Her passion for travel brought her to many places. Her favorites included Maui, where she learned how to body surf (haha), and dancing in Puerto Vallarta, but her heart and soul was her Donner Lake, “west end of course”, where in the summer you would always find her.

She will be remembered for making the best carrot cake, apple pie and beef stew, but most importantly for her generous, feisty, kind and beautiful spirit.

She Loved and was Loved by her husband Tom; daughters Dianna Lee Allen and Debra Lyn Chaffey (Rich); grandchildren James, John and Jarrod; great grand children Daymon, Brenden, Owen, Lucas and new baby due in February. She leaves not only her loving family but also the many friends she made along her life’s journey, especially Shirley Reynolds, Susan McKinnish (Her 3rd Daughter) Ann and Gary Gromer, Phil and Debbie Eby.

Her love will always surround us. Sleep peacefully Mama. We love and miss you.

Memorial Services to be held later.