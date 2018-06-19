June 22, 1926 ~ June 15, 2018

Shirley Mae Deen passed away peacefully on June 15, 2018. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on June 22, 1926.

Shirley leaves behind her beloved husband of 73 years, Oscar Deen, her five children, Sharon, Janet, Diana, Elaine and Robert, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great, great-grandchildren.

Shirley and Oscar were owners of Truckee Donner Glass. She was also a Truckee Lioness and Soroptomist. Her interests included her large family, sewing, cooking, playing golf, traveling and fishing.

Donations in Shirley Deen's name may be made to Hospice House in Paradise, CA or the Shriner's Hospital in San Francisco.