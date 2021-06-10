Stephen Busch Shelby

Provided Photo

Stephen Busch

Shelby

January 18, 1980 – October 31, 2020

Stephen Busch Shelby 37, passed away October 31, 2020 as a result of a camping trip to Black Rocks Hot Springs, Nevada.

Stephen was born January 18, 1980 in Marquette, Michigan. He attended Marquette schools through graduation. Love of the outdoors was central to his life, on skis at 5 years old, part of Marquette Mountain Racing Team at age 6, became an accomplished competitive freestyle skier in teen years. He loved being outdoors, surfing in the winter waves of Lake Superior, skiing powder, hiking or catching the perfect trout. He worked at the Marquette Mountain ski hill until moving out to the big powder & bluebird sky of Truckee, CA in 2006 where he owned the construction company Elevated Home Care.

Stephen was an artist on skis, the mountains his canvas, and enjoyed skiing at Squaw/Alpine for the terrain, Sugar Bowl for the solitude and Homewood for the views. His favorite was backcountry skiing and snowmobiling with his crew and many overnight trips to the cabin. In the summer he loved camping with his family, fishing, dirt biking, mountain biking and floating the river. He loved surfing with his brother Zach in Capitola, CA and was teaching his kids to surf as well.

Stephen had a joy for growing and built a 30 foot by 16 foot greenhouse and hand bent the steel with a roller. His goal was to teach his children about where food comes from. He also built several chicken coops and raised chickens to continue the farm life environment. He discovered his passion for burning man 10 years ago where he could use his fabrication skills and built an art car called the Dusty Cobra. His goal was to use it as a gift to allow anyone to ride it. He also welded several art/electric bikes. His talents and visions were endless.

Even with all of his accomplishments there was nothing more important than his love for his children. He taught them how to be kind, how to ski and how to love. He would read to them every night and teach the importance of accepting everyone no matter what color they were or social status.

Stephen is survived by his wife Charity, son Starke and daughter Isabella, parents JoAnn Deuel Shelby (Chris Blank) of Marquette and Jim (Jeanne) Shelby of Marquette, brothers Drew (Megan) Shelby Edmunds, WA, nephew Isaac. Zach (Sari) Shelby Capitola, CA., nieces Selna & Alme, Step siblings Ross Johnson and Kirsten Johnson Wert. Extended family of aunts, an uncle and cousins. His gentle soul and tender heart will be missed by all who knew him. He was a devoted father to Starke & Isabella taking great joy in being their dad. Please share a note, pictures, and fond memories, as these will be collected in a memory book for his children. We want the children to never forget their devoted dad.

Condolences may be expressed at the Truckee-Tahoe Mortuary.

His quote on life “I enjoy skiing, playing in the snow like a child and long walks on short beaches”