 Stephen Cowan | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Stephen Cowan

Obituaries Obituaries |

Stephen Cowan

December 22, 1941 – November 19, 2020

Celebration of Life

Saturday July 10 2021 11am

Christ the King Lutheran Church , Tahoe City

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Obituaries
See more