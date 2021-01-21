Stephen Cowan

Provided Photo

Stephen Cowan

December 22, 1941 – November 19, 2020

After a long illness Stephen “Steve” Cowan passed away on November 19,2020 in La Mesa California with his loving wife Karen by his side.

Steve was a graduate of Truckee High. Where he lettered in football and baseball. After high school Steve joined the US Air force where he was a propeller mechanic. Steve came home to Tahoe after his service and worked with his father Claude Cowan in construction. Steve stayed in construction for 40 plus years specializing in remodels. Steve enjoyed both snow and water skiing and was never too busy for a round of golf with friends. In later years Steve and his wife Karen divided their time between Lake Tahoe and Campland by the bay in Pacific Beach California.

Steve was predeceased by his parents Claude and Mary Cowan. Survived by his wife Karen his three daughters Debbie, Valerie and Pamela. His siblings Claudia Jones, Donald Cowan and Christine Leach.

Steve will be truly missed by his friends and family.

No service at this time.