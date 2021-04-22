Sven Brolund

Provided Photo

Sven Brolund

May 27, 1928 – April 6, 2021

One of the remaining longtime locals, builder extraordinaire, and legendary fisherman, Sven died peacefully after a rich and varied life.

Sven moved from Finland to Tahoe City in 1956 with his wife Lea and their 8-month-old daughter Britt. He lived in Tahoe City for 65 years. He was witness to a lot of the local growth and change. He left Tahoe, to Auburn, just over a year ago for a medical procedure, and never made it back home due to failing health and the COVID quarantine. He was a quality custom home builder, constructing approximately 30 homes in the North Tahoe area. He was a perfectionist and flawless craftsman. He mentored many of the current carpenters/contractors in the area.

He loved to fish. Early mornings on Lake Tahoe with his fishing buddy were his favorite, but he explored all the lakes in the region, often hiking into back country lakes carrying a huge raft on his back.

Traveling near and far was another passion of his. Cars, ships, planes, RVs, and trains were modes to explore the world. He loved to drive his Willys Jeep deep into the Rubicon – which often turned into an unexpected adventure. Camping, hunting, skiing, hiking, ballroom dancing, musical shows, woodworking, gardening, and family and friends brought him great joy.

Sven was in Tahoe for the 1960 Olympics and worked on the long jump at Granlibakken. He remembered the “good old days” of annual massive winters, no 4-wheel drives, Tahoe City without a stoplight and going to Sand Harbor without wait any time of the day or week.

Sven was a man of true integrity. A handshake meant his word and honesty was his core value. He was fair and tolerant. He always voted, followed the news and weather, and loved Finland and the United States. He was a veteran of both the Finnish Army and the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lea Brolund, two daughters: Britt Brolund and Anne Greenwood/spouse Doug Greenwood, four grandchildren: Justin Malone, Erika Malone, Logan Greenwood/spouse Morgan Greenwood, Maiya Greenwood/fiancé Carson Clark.

We will sure miss our Sunday BBQ’s at Bristlecone.

Celebration of life on May 23rd from 2:00-5:00 at the Greenwood’s home. Please bring your “Sven” tales. Email

annegreenwood50@gmail.com for directions.