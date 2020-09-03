Terry Kelly

Provided Photo

Terry Kelly

July 5, 1948 – August 19, 2020

Terry Kelly left this world on August 19, 2020 the way he preferred, by himself and not burdening anyone else. Born on July 5, 1948, Terry was the oldest child of Terry and Irene (Morris) Kelly and was raised primarily on North Wyoming (Cork Town) before the ever growing family settled on West Copper. Terry was educated in Butte schools and graduated from Butte High School in 1966. After high school, like many of his generation, Terry proudly served his county in the United States Air Force stationed in Wichita, Kansas. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Terry returned to Butte but the wander bug bit him and he set out to find his fortune, eventually settling in the South Lake Tahoe area. It was here that Terry started his career in the constructions trades, from hanging sheetrock and pounding nails to pouring concrete, Terry was a “jack of all trades” and “master of ’em all” (just ask him!). It was also here where Terry met and married Terry Lynn Elwess. From this union came Terry’s pride and joy, his children; Michelle Irene Kelly and Patrick Ryan Kelly. Terry continued working construction until a severe work injury forced him to hang up his belt and seek an occupation that was easier on the body. From the Tahoe Paradise golf course in South Lake Tahoe to the lumber store, Terry hustled jobs until an illness forced him to retire. After retiring due to illness, Terry returned to his beloved Butte and discovered a new passion, cooking. Terry loved to cook and it was often said that he never met a spice he didn’t like! His dishes were great, however, they never tasted the same as he was constantly tinkering with the recipe and adding this or that. During his time back in Butte Terry would live vicariously through daughter Michelle’s outdoor lifestyle, whether on the ski hill or biking in the back country. Terry would beam with pride when talking about his son Patrick. Being a business owner while maturing into a great Father, Terry loved to brag about both of his children and his grandchildren.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Terry and Irene Kelly, infant brother Thomas, sister Ellen, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Terry is survived by his daughter Michelle Kelly of Myers, CA, son Patrick Kelly (Stephanie), grandchildren Kaden and Tegan (TK2), of Lake Tahoe, CA, sisters and brothers Kris Nylund (Chuck), Dan Kelly, Peggy Lowney, and Denise Kelly (Mark Merrick) all of Butte, Lisa Mandic of Powell, WY, Patty Kelly of Bremerton, WA, Ted Kelly (Beth) of Artesia, New Mexico, and John Kelly (Darrah) of Honolulu, HI and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his lifelong friends Paul and Linda Jack.

As per Terry’s request, no services are planned. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. And as Terry always said, “Vote early, vote often, and vote blue!”