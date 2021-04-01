Thomas William Cowie

Thomas William

Cowie

October 10, 1952 – March 22, 2021

CENTER HARBOR, NH – Thomas William Cowie Esq., 68, formerly of Fayetteville, N.Y. died peacefully March 22, 2021, at his home. Born October 10, 1952, to Barbara Ann (Olhoff) Cowie and Walter T. Cowie in Syracuse, N.Y., he lived in Barre Vt., Fayetteville, and spent summers on Big Moose Lake in the Adirondacks before graduating from Fayetteville-Manlius High School in 1971. At Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU), where he received his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1975, Tom played lacrosse. He became the team’s captain in his senior year and was a leading scorer for all four years. His senior team went on to play in the NCAA playoffs. Tom was chosen by the United States International Lacrosse Association to play in the national North-South All-Star Lacrosse Game at Cornell University in 1975. It featured the best senior lacrosse players in the nation. After moving to the Plymouth area in the early 1980s to join his cousin, Bill Cowie, in sales, he took graduate courses at Plymouth State University and then enrolled at the former Franklin Pierce Law Center in Concord, now UNH School of Law, where he received his Juris Doctor of law degree in 1986. He entered the general practice of law in Plymouth in 1987 and created the firm of Deachman & Cowie, P.A. Tom served on many boards in the Plymouth area and the state an his love of lacrosse never left him. It was through his efforts high school lacrosse teams were established at Plymouth Regional High School (PRHS). He volunteered to coach lacrosse, first at Plymouth State University as an assistant coach of the men’s varsity team in the mid-1980s, then for boys in the independent White Mountain Wolves league. He coached the first PRHS women’s team and by the second year, the team won the Division III state championship in 2011. He continued to play lacrosse in the summers with fellow OWU alumni at the Summit Lacrosse tournaments in Lake Placid, N.Y. with his last tournament participation in 2004. Tom had a strong faith in a higher power and he remained thankful, loving, humorous, forgiving, and forever hopeful till the end. He leaves his wife of 32 years, Paula Tracy, and their daughter, Eliza Cowie, of Boulder, Colorado. He also leaves his brother Peter Cowie of Fayetteville, his wife Maureen Cowie and his nephew Matthew Cowie, also of Fayetteville, and another brother Paul Cowie of Truckee, Calif., and his wife, Nancy Cowie, and their children, Katie, Kevin, and Ryan Cowie of California. A celebration of his life will be planned for later this year.

Mayhew FH is in charge of arrangements and updated details can be found at its website https://www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com/obituary-listing A fund is being established to create a public memorial in his name for the Plymouth area. Gifts to the Thomas Cowie Public Memorial Fund can be left at any branch office of Northway Bank or by mail to Northway Bank 3 Highland Street, Plymouth NH 03264.