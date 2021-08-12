Tim McNamara

Provided Photo

Tim McNamara

June 17, 1949 – June 25, 2021

Tim passed away peacefully after a hard fight with cancer.

Tim was born and raised in Fresno, Ca. After graduating high school, Tim joined the Navy and became a catapulter and aircraft mechanic on the flight deck of the USS Hancock, between 1968-1970. Coming out of the Navy, Tim lived in San Francisco for awhile before returning to Fresno, where he became a supervisor for the Santa Fe Railroad and worked there for a number of years. Always wanting to try new things, Tim opened a small water purification business, but kept thinking about real estate, so he became a successful realtor! When the market dropped & wanting to move out of Fresno, and after a small stint in Monterey, Ca working in a brokerage firm, Tim knew that moving to Truckee in 1993 was where he wanted to be. He worked at NorthStar and became supervisor of the Vehicle Maintenance Dept. for some years before opening his own business, Ricochet. He retired a year ago.

Growing up, Tim loved going fast and building things…from go-carts, to dirt bikes, to racing motorcycles. He built his own Harleys and also a jet boat. He rebuilt cars and his first was a Ford Model A. When he wasn’t playing, he often painted houses and worked as a handyman in his spare time!

Tim loved the mountains and enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, boating, skiing, and snowmobiling. He was a SASS member and participated in Cowboy Action Shooting.

Throughout Tim’s life he excelled in everything he did, was a man of many talents, and was truly a “Jack of all Trades”! His gift of storytelling gave him the Blarney Award at every gathering! Tim was a kind, generous, loving man and was never too busy to help someone. He loved animals, and dogs were always part of the family.

Tim is survived by his wife, Carol of 41 years, their dogs Sadie and Sammy, his sister Sharry Folmer, and nieces Karen Friemoth and Deb Misson, all of Ohio.

Tim was a gentle soul with a huge heart and if you knew him, you most certainly experienced his Irish gift of gab! He will be greatly missed.

Donations may be made in his memory to support the Tahoe Forest Cancer Center where he received wonderful care and support.

You will always be in my heart today, tomorrow and forever…