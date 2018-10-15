Vernon Gregory Lucas

(1931-2018)

Vernon went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2018 in Incline Village, NV. He was the second of six children born to James and Tillie Lucas of Orinda, CA, and the loving husband of 65 years to Pat Lucas. Beloved father of Susan, Nancy Voight (Dennis), James (Shari), Katherine Rubin, John, and Daniel (Debbie). He was the proud grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 5.

Vernon was a paving contractor in Lafayette, CA for many years and then a real estate investor at Lake Tahoe. He was also a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and the Tahoe Yacht Club. His hobbies were boating with family, traveling with his adventurous wife, skiing the mountains of Europe and beyond, fishing Lake Tahoe, restoring classic wooden boats, and he always had to have 'a project'!

Vern was best described as warm, loving, adventurous, spunky, unpretentious, and a friend to all!

Celebration of Life to be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Incline Village, NV on Monday, October, 22, 2018 at 11am. Reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Outreach Ministry or to the American Heart Association.