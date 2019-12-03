Victor Joseph Belloli II July 4, 1959 – Nov 16, 2019

Victor II lived the life of a naturalist, loving the freedom and beauty of the forest and mountains. He was a strong advocate for maintaining more wildlife habitat. He worked as a contractor building houses, stone foundations, walkways and walls.

This heavy work eventually caused debilitating back pain forcing retirement.

He will always be deeply loved and missed by his father Victor Belloli, sisters Christi, Joellen, Leigh Ann and Cheryl, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

All will miss his ready smile, love of laughter and family dedication.

Outdoor Celebration of Life will be held in the Sierras and Rockies. All our lives are diminished by the loss of Victor II.