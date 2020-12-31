Victor Joseph Belloli
December 19, 1932 – December 23, 2020
Victor Joseph Bertolino-Belloli passed w/ his daughter Cristi Belloli at his bedside in Agoura Hills, Ca. He was born in San Francisco, Ca to Joseppi Bertolino & Beatrice Opizio who migrated from Piedmonte, Italy. He was the President of his senior class and well loved. He was in the Airforce then earned a BS in Aeronautical Engineering. He worked for Lockheed in Burbank, Ca. He co-owned a Cessna plane and flew his family all over California in the 1970’s. Expert snow skier w/ beautiful form. Self taught construction abilities. He & his son Victor built his cabin in Truckee, Ca in 1983 & lived there till October 2020. There was nothing this man could not accomplish. Counted cards in Black Jack, taught his kids to play chess and love the game. He loved the outdoors, fishing & mountaineering w/ his kids and grandkids. He was vibrant, boisterous, loving, warm, intelligent, the family Patriarch that was adored. He has 6 kids. Was proceeded in death by his 2 sons: Victor Joseph Belloli II & Richard Victor Belloli. He is survived by his 4 daughters; Cheryl Garrett, JoEllen Belloli-Garvin, LeighAnn Belloli & Cristi Belloli. He has 7 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Condolences can be mailed to: Cristi Belloli 26500 Agoura Rd #314 Calabasas, Ca 91302
