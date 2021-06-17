Virginia Haliwell

July 25, 1932 – February 10, 2021

Virginia Marie Haliwell departed this earth on February 10, 2021, at home with her grandchildren around her. On July 25, 1932, she was born in Butte County, California, Edmund and Alethea Fischer. Virginia came from an adventurous and hardworking background. She had a great grandmother who came west in a covered wagon, and generations of the family worked the rural west.

Virginia loved the Sierras. She attended elementary school in the Southern Pacific Roundhouse building in Norden. At the same time, her father ran pack horses for the Forest Service during the spring and summer. She graduated from Battle Mountain High School. Virginia’s father found a small picturesque lake on one of his packing trips on Donner Summit, Fischer Lake.

Virginia met her husband, John Haliwell, while he was working for her father. They married in 1957 and spending the early years of their marriage in the Truckee area while John worked for the Forest Service. She bore two children Cathy and Rick.

From Truckee, they moved to San Jose. There they opened and operated Valley Fixtures. They built a second home in Serene Lakes, California, which lead to Valley Fixtures opening in Reno. When in Reno, Virginia, become a member of the Reno Sunrise Rotary Club. Virginia was very active in Rotary locally, chairing the John Haliwell memorial Shoot fundraiser and going to India as part of the Rotary’s program to end polio.

Virginia enjoyed traveling to places such as South America and Africa for hunting or family trips.

Virginia hosted many parties on her annual St. Patrick’s Day, and Wild game parties were highly anticipated in her social group. In 1992 she wanted something special for her 60th birthday, so John and some friends decided on a barbecue, the first primarily annual Serene Lakes Big O party celebrating all birthdays ending in 0. John and Virginia also made the yearly Serene Lakes Property Owners barbecue what is still going on today.

Virginia is survived by her son Rick, grandchildren, Eddie, Elizabeth, great-granddaughter Alethea. She is predeceased by her husband John, daughter Cathy, and grandson, Kenyon.

A remembrance will be held at Serene Lakes on June 25 at 1 pm at the main beach. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to https://secure.donationpay.org/tdlandtrust/tribute.php for serene lakes.