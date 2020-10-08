Wayne Alyn Scholl
Scholl
March 5, 1932 – September 17, 2020
A farewell to the many friends and students I had the honor of working with in all the years I had in North Tahoe and Truckee as Dean, Vice Principal and Principal. I leave behind my wife of 46 years, Paula Scholl and my children
Lynn Phillips, Donna Lucky, stepdaughters Kelly Hechinger and Wendy Ghiringhelli Much loved by all. Going fishing now!!
