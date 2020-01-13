William B. Bolmer IV

William Brevoort Bolmer IV, 73, of Findlay, passed away suddenly on the morning of Friday, January 10, 2020 in the home of his cousin, Gordon L. Bolmer, at 819 S. Blanchard St., where he had been residing since 2010.

Bill married Catherine de Pequin in 1975, and they divorced after about ten years. Bill is survived by a son, Noah Aaron Bolmer, formerly of Sebastopol, CA; a daughter, Alycia Brocher, of Gresham, Oregon; and a brother, Stephen G. Bolmer, of Greensboro, NC. Bill also leaves behind two granddaughters, Penelope and Poetry.

Bill was born at the American base hospital near Munich, Germany, on 27 November 1946, to the late William Brevoort Bolmer III and Frieda Christine (Droeste) Bolmer, and Army corpsman and nurse. He spent his formative years in Rocky Hill and Flemington, NJ, and Langhorne, PA. Bill graduated from Neshaminy High School in Langhorne, and from Trenton State College.

One of Bill’s early jobs was doing quality control at Stangl Pottery in Flemington. An avid skier, Bill drifted out west, where he worked as a ski instructor, and as a chef at various casino and resort restaurants. Bill eventually settled in the Tahoe City / Tahoma, CA, area, where he operated the Family Burger restaurant. He was to spend about 30 years in the Lake Tahoe area.

Friends and family may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). Interment will be held at a later date in Van Horn Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: http://www.huffordfh.com.