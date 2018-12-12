William Edward Deatsch

February 7, 1936 – December 10, 2018

William (Bill) Deatsch, 82 years old, passed away peacefully in his home in Truckee with his family by his side on December 10, 2018. He was born in Iowa where he grew up with eight brothers and sisters working on the family farm. He then went to Iowa University to earn his bachelor's degree in business which began his career in accounting then real estate. He moved to California in 1964 and was a successful businessman and real estate broker/owner of Boice Countryside Realty.

Bill enjoyed life with his loving wife Judy who he was married to for 60 years, spending the summers in Truckee and the winters in San Jose del Cabo where they enjoyed the warm weather, beautiful beaches and golf courses.

Bill was the life of the party with a great sense of humor and loved by so many. He was a master cribbage player who taught his kids and grandkids so they could play often.

He is survived by his wife, Judy, and his children Rebecca (Greg), David (Colleen), and Kathy (Trey), and grandchildren Amanda, Adam, Ryan, Morgan and Hope, and one great grandchild Rory.

A service for remembering Bill will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 701 Mt. Rose Hwy, Incline Village, NV on Monday, December 17th at 11 am. After the service, join us to share memories at Zano's Family Restaurant at 11401 Donner Pass Road, Truckee, CA from 2pm to 4pm.