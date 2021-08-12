William Hanson

William Hanson

November 6, 1949 – August 4, 2021

William Burton Hanson, 71, of Truckee, California, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Bill was born on November 6, 1949, in Altadena, California. He was the son of Mack and Marian Hanson. Along with his three brothers, the family lived in Pasadena.

After high school, Bill spent a couple terms attending UCSB, married, and began working in the insurance industry. Bill and his wife settled in Newport Beach, where their son, Aaron, was born. Through the years, Bill enjoyed being involved with his son’s activities and sports, spending time at the beach, and family vacations.

Bill’s long career as an insurance broker took him and his family from Orange County to Marin/San Francisco and Napa. Bill moved to Truckee in 1998, where he served as Vice President at HRH and Lawson Hawks Insurance Services. Later, he worked in medical billing for Tahoe Forest Hospital and served on the Foundation Board of Directors.

Dogs were always an important part of Bill’s life and when he bought a ranch in Quincy, he raised Golden Retrievers. Upon returning to Truckee, Bill began working for the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District at the golf course and skating rink because he enjoyed interacting with his neighbors and the community. Bill loved living in Truckee, playing with his dogs, and being active in his church.

Bill is survived by his son, Aaron B. Hanson and Aaron’s wife, Lora, of Clayton, NY, his brothers Jeff L. Hanson of New York City, John R. Hanson of Phoenix, AZ, as well as uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Bill will be missed by his family and his many friends.