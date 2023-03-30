Obituary: Donna Kusick
July 14, 1949 – March 12, 2023
Donna Kusick passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Donna was a beloved and active member of the Truckee community for over 45 years with her husband Wayne Kusick and her children. Everyone that met Donna over the years can attest to her welcoming nature, kindness, contagious smile, and selflessness. She was always there to lend a hand, offer a shoulder to lean on and provide service to those in need. Donna retired from her position as office manager with Dr. Peirce, where her coworkers and patients became dear friends. Donna loved nature and adventure and could often be found exploring mountain trails, kayaking, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Donna is survived by her husband Wayne, 4 children Christina, Alison, Kurt, Cory, and her grandchildren Kelsey, Kaden, Jackson, Landon, Jillian, Makena, Cole, Kellan, Riley, and Kendall. Donna’s celebration of life will be held at the Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno, NV on Friday, May 26, 2023. Although flowers are a beautiful gesture of love, well wishes and support for the family, we would like to encourage you to donate to the Northern Nevada Food Bank in her memory.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.