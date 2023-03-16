Obituary: Emmett H. Hall Jr.

Emmett H. Hall Jr.

Provided Photo

January 4, 1958 – February 23, 2023

Emmett Harold Hall Jr. died on February 23, 2023 in Reno, NV at the age of 65.

He was born in Redding, California, on January 4, 1958, to Wanda Cornet Hall and Emmett Harold Hall.

He attended Shasta High School in Redding, California, and Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village, Nevada.

Emmett passionately worked in the financial services business as a financial advisor since 1988. He loved nothing more than getting on his spin bike to start the day while turning on the financial news to see the overnight market action. Emmett spent every day speaking with his clients and closest friends about the economy. He watched CNBC every morning until the end.

Beyond work, Emmett spent as much time as he could outside–especially on his road bike, often riding 40+ miles at a time around Northern Nevada, and in his favorite places such as Palm Springs and California Wine Country. He served on the Board of Trustees of Sierra Nevada College for many years as well as the board of the Procrastinating Pedalers of Reno-Tahoe.

He loved dancing and listening to live music on the weekends, wearing his signature black button-down shirt and sunglasses–a bold red wine in his hand. He enjoyed hunting pheasant and geese, and in his younger years, he was a world-ranked aerial skier. Emmett was a member of the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team in 1980, competing in aerials, moguls and ballet skiing. He later worked at and ran Lake Tahoe Ski Etude, a ski academy in Incline Village, training the next generation of athletes.

It was in Tahoe that he met his wife, Heather, on a backpacking trip. They were married 40 years. Together, they had two daughters. Emmett trained each of them for competitive trampoline and ski racing, putting his heart and soul into their success.

Emmett Harold Hall Jr. is survived by his wife, Heather Brigham Hall; his sister, Jenni Hall; two daughters, Gabrielle Hall and Madeleine Hall; his son-in-law, Jared Barnett and daughter-in-law, Lauren Fetty.

In lieu of flowers, we hope you will donate to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Foundation, specifically for the Aerials Development Team in Emmett’s name. These funds will support the next generation of freestyle skiers. To donate, contact Victoria Brown, Director of Development, Principal Giving for the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Foundation at 435-602-0040 or victoria.brown@usskiandsnowboard.org .

Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 23rd at Ross, Burke and Knobel- 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502 at 3:00pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at Midtown Spirits, Wine and Bites- 1527 South Virginia Street, Reno, NV 89502.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.neptunesociety.com/location/reno-cremation for the Hall family.