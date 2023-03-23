Obituary: Janet Helen Dodd Hackett St Clair

Janet Helen Dodd Hackett St Clair

Provided Photo

August 8, 1934 – March 3, 2023

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles”. . . . Isaiah 40:31

Our beautiful mother, nicknamed “Noah”, passed away peacefully at home in Reno, Nevada, after being in hospice care for over a year. Her prayer was that she “just wanted to go to Heaven and be with her friend Jesus.”

She was born in Denver, Colorado to George and Virginia Dodd. Growing up in the Park Hill neighborhood, she graduated from East High in 1952. During high school she enjoyed working at Daniels and Fisher Department Store. Then, she went on to study Art at Denver University. Later she met and married our father and together they raised four children. We had an adventurous life, moving from Colorado to Montana and then to California. While in Montana, she enjoyed working with our church to help the Blackfeet Indian Tribe by supplying the children with donated warm clothes and food. But Colorado always held her heart. It was very difficult for her to leave her home state, where she believed the skies were bluer than any place in the world!

She was a very talented artist and photographer. She loved being in the mountains, hiking around taking pictures of the snowy peaks, rivers and the aspens. A huge highlight for her was being able to travel to Israel and bring her camera with her! She fell in love with Israel and her people. She supported groups that were active in bringing Jewish people back to their homeland.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a good cook too, known for her Chili, Pumpkin Bread and Chocolate Cakes for our birthdays!

She is survived by daughters Denise Kawasaki (Dan Swanson) of Oxford, Wisconsin and Debbie Colonica (Jerry Colonica) of Incline Village, Nevada; sons Steve Christiansen of Park City, Utah and Jeffrey Hackett of Tahoe City, California; Grandchildren Eleanor Kawasaki (Robert Hembree), Brandon Hackett, Desiree Colonica (Johnny Ladnier), Niece Kellie Eibling (Phil Eibling). And her beloved Chesapeake Bay Retriever “Tiffany”.

Preceding her in death was her loving husband Donald W. Hackett St. Clair; her parents George and Virginia Dodd; her mother and father-in-law Inez and LaVerne Hackett; her sister Diane Ross and nephew Kevin Richards.

We would sincerely like to thank the “Family” and the caregivers at April’s Villa Group Home; Nurse Diana and Chaplain Michael from Eden Hospice for all your love and care.

She will be greatly missed and she will remain in our hearts forever.

She requested no services and she will be buried privately with her husband at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Redding, California.

*Donations may be made in her memory to the “International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.*