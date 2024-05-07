Objections to Olympic Valley rate hikes taken until May 28 hearing

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Olympic Valley Public Service District board of directors formally introduced an ordinance to adopt water, sewer, and garbage rate hikes, and revised district codes. On April 30, the board waived the reading of the ordinance.

It is scheduled to be voted on at a public hearing May 28 at the district’s office, 305 Olympic Valley Road in Olympic Valley.

If approved, the new rates would go into effect on July 1.

In July 2023, the district increased water and sewer rates by 5%, and garbage by 10%.

For a list of rate changes, go to https://www.ovpsd.org/sites/default/files/F-4%202024-01-Adopting%20Rates%20%26%20Charges%20COMBINED.pdf . It also outlines proposed charges for hotels.

Property owners can submit written protests detailing their property information and objections before the public hearing.

Send written comments to the Board of Directors, OVPSD, P.O. Box 2026, Olympic Valley, Calif. 96146, or deliver them at the hearing.

Fax and e-mail submissions are not accepted.

Property owners’ protests must be received before the close of the public hearing on May 28. Protests must include a description of your property (parcel number or physical address), the type of rate protested, printed name, and signature. The person signing must appear on the district’s

billing records, or the Placer County Assessor’s records, or other written evidence that the person signing has the authority to sign for the trust, company, partnership, etc.

One protest per parcel, and the parcel must have active water or sewer service. If you acquired the property since the last Placer County tax roll was issued, please include written confirmation that you own the property.

If written protests against the three proposed rate increases are presented by more than half of property owners and/or customers, the district will not impose that increase.

According to the district, the rate adjustments are necessary to adequately fund infrastructure needs, programs, operations, maintenance costs, and capital improvements for the water and sewer utilities. Proposed rates are calculated to recover service provision costs allocated proportionately among customer classes.

It does not include connection fees, fire protection sprinkler systems, plan checking fees, fire hydrant or temporary water service fees, permit charges, meter rental fees, sewer line easement processing fees, application fees, temporary sewage disposal fees, temporary sewer service establishment fee, temporary sewer service inspection fee, disconnection fee, dumpage/spillage fee, and other charges.

For questions, call the district at (530) 583-4692.

Brenna O’Boyle enjoys covering Lake Tahoe entertainment. Her beat includes Incline Village, Kings Beach and Tahoe City. She loves to write travel pieces and report on food/alcohol-related events. Brenna is also a Reno Public Art Committee member who identifies, reviews, and recommends artists for public art opportunities.