Oct. 20 is deadline to register to vote in Special Statewide Election 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Monday, Oct. 20 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 4, 2025 Special Statewide Election and receive a ballot in the mail.

Those who miss that deadline may still vote in the election but will have to conditionally register and vote in person at a Vote Center. For locations and hours, see http://www.NevadaCountyCa.gov/November4Election.

Register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov .

On the ballot are State Proposition 50 and Local Measure G (Truckee area).

Voting is underway now. Voters may vote and return their ballot in the mail or use drop boxes available throughout the county through Election Day.

Voters may also vote in person now at the Nevada County Government Center, 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City and, starting Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Truckee Tahoe Airport Community Room, 10356 Truckee Airport Road, during regular business hours.

Check voter registration status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. Check ballot status at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.

Anyone can observe any part of ballot processing at Nevada County’s new Ballot Processing Center, 12740 Loma Rica Drive, Grass Valley or online at http://www.YouTube.com/@CountyofNevadaCa now through when ballot counting is complete. The earliest date the election can be certified is Dec. 2.