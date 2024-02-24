Odermatt takes first place podium finish in Giant Slalom; Radamus holds third at Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup
The second Giant Slalom race of the day at Palisades Stifel World Cup saw familiar faces atop the leaderboard once again.
Marco Odermatt (bib number 2) of Switzerland clinched the first position with a time of 1:05.21 for a combined time of 2:11.69.
Following closely behind was Henrik Kristofferson (bib number 5) from Norway, securing second place with a time of 1:05.18 for a combined time of 2:11.81.
River Radamus (bib number 10) represented the US in third place, completing the race in 1:05.80 for a combined time of 2:13.06.
The US team also celebrated other notable achievements. Patrick Kenney secured the 24th position, marking his first point scored in a World Cup event.
“Racing on home soil in front of your friends and family–there’s no better feeling,” Kenney said.
Additionally, Tommy Ford finished in 20th place, contributing to the team’s overall performance.
You can get a list of complete results at the FIS app.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.