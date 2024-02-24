YOUR AD HERE »

Odermatt takes first place podium finish in Giant Slalom; Radamus holds third at Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup

Zoe Meyer
  

The second Giant Slalom race of the day at Palisades Stifel World Cup saw familiar faces atop the leaderboard once again. 

Marco Odermatt (bib number 2) of Switzerland clinched the first position with a time of 1:05.21 for a combined time of 2:11.69.

Marco Odermatt came in first.
Sierra Sun / Hannah Pence

Following closely behind was Henrik Kristofferson (bib number 5) from Norway, securing second place with a time of 1:05.18 for a combined time of 2:11.81. 

Henrik Kristofferson came in second.
Sierra Sun / Hannah Pence

River Radamus (bib number 10) represented the US in third place, completing the race in 1:05.80 for a combined time of 2:13.06.

River Radamus finished in third place.
Sierra Sun / Laney Griffo

The US team also celebrated other notable achievements. Patrick Kenney secured the 24th position, marking his first point scored in a World Cup event. 

Patrick Kenney came in 24th.
Sierra Sun / Laney Griffo

“Racing on home soil in front of your friends and family–there’s no better feeling,” Kenney said. 

Additionally, Tommy Ford finished in 20th place, contributing to the team’s overall performance.

Tommy Ford came in 20th.
Sierra Sun / Laney Griffo

You can get a list of complete results at the FIS app. 

News
