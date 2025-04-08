OES receives award for Ready Nevada County PSA Campaign

NEVADA CITY, Calif. – The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) has been recognized for the 2025 Excellence in Public Information and Communications (EPIC) Award for the Ready Nevada County Video Campaign.

The award was presented at the annual CAPIO (California Association of Public Information Officials) conference for outstanding work in public communications across the state.

Selected from 108 finalists for the category, including Ventura, Davis, and San Diego County, Nevada County OES received the EPIC Award in the category of “Video Production – Marketing Series Consultant Supported.” OES launched the “Ready Nevada County” PSA series to educate residents about emergency and wildfire preparedness.

“OES is committed to providing access to actionable emergency preparedness information to all members of our community,” said Alex Keeble-Toll, interim director of emergency services. “Through our engagement efforts we identified that our Spanish-speaking residents and our youth were being underserved on this front. We are working to close that gap with these new films, and it is great to see our team get kudos for their effort.”

The video series included three key films to educate and empower Nevada County residents:

Emergency Preparedness – Watch here

Youth Emergency Preparedness – Watch here

Spanish Emergency Preparedness – Watch here

About the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES)

OES works under the Emergency Preparedness Board Objective, leading the community in all hazards planning, preparedness, response, and recovery with a focus on wildfire. OES focuses on improving county-wide evacuation routes and safety, continuing to strengthen early alert and critical communication systems, and working with residents and community partners in emergency preparedness, defensible space, home hardening, green waste disposal, and fire-safe land stewardship. Learn more about OES at ReadyNevadaCounty.org .