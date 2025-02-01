Offering full moon snowshoe ranger-guided tours

TAHOMA, Calif. – Snowshoeing under a full moon along the snow-covered west shore of Lake Tahoe is a magical experience. State Park Interpreters will lead Full Moon Snowshoe Tours on February 14, March 14, and April 12 exploring the natural and cultural history around the Hellman-Ehrman Estate at Sugar Pine Point State Park. For those new to snowshoeing, there will be a beginner’s clinic at 6:30 pm. The hike is from 7 pm to 8:30 p.m., costing $45 per adult and $25 per child 12 and under. The cost includes snowshoe rentals, park entrance, guided hike, and guaranteed fun! Tickets are available at http://www.SierraStateParks.org/events . There are limited spots per tour so early reservations are recommended.

“This is a cool and unique after dark experience at our state park that is a perfect way to enjoy the beauty and wonder of our natural world,” said Michael Myers, Executive Director for Sierra State Parks Foundation. It is a great way to explore the park under the light of a full moon. This event is a partnership between the Sierra State Parks Foundation and the California State Parks, and all proceeds from the tour benefit the Sierra State Parks Foundation’s educational programming.

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of our support. We fund projects and programming that connect people with our rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come. For more information visit: http://www.SierraStateParks.org .

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as State Parks, and the programs supported by its Office of Historic Preservation and divisions of Boating and Waterways and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation provide for the health, inspiration, and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation. Learn more at parks.ca.gov .