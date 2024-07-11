Office of Emergency Services’ Alex Keeble-Toll named Nevada County’s Employee of the Year

Supervisors nominees and Employee of the Year award winner Alex Keeble-Toll at the 2024 Employee Awards

Courtesy photo

Alex Keeble-Toll, who helped bring in more than $75 million in grants for the Office of Emergency Services, was named Nevada County’s Employee of the Year Tuesday.

Keeble-Toll, a Senior Administrative Analyst, has a 95 percent success rate in writing grants to help the County reduce its wildfire risks. She secured 18 of 19 grants she applied for.

She led the development of the Nevada County Roadmap to Resilience, a three-part strategic plan that includes the Community Wildfire Protection Plan Update, the Evacuation Study and the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.

“The County strives to employ dynamic and talented professionals at all levels, but above all, we employ great and caring people. Alex is the definition of this,” said Office of Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach. “She is incredibly smart, talented, funny, and leads with kindness and integrity. She makes everyone better around her and deeply cares about our community that she was born and raised in.”

Keeble-Toll’s award was one of seven presented in Nevada County’s 2023-2024 Employee Recognition Awards ceremony during the Board of Supervisors meeting.

The County received over 80 peer nominations for the awards. The winners were chosen by a panel of five judges.

Other awards winners were:

Above & Beyond Employee of the Year: Jazmin Breaux, Tahoe-Truckee Program Manager, Health & Human Services Agency

Jazmin Breaux, Tahoe-Truckee Program Manager, Health & Human Services Agency Collaborative Employee or Team of the Year: Rise Gold Hearing Team

Rise Gold Hearing Team Innovator of the Year: Andrea Lehmkuhl, Senior Administrative Analyst, Health & Human Services Agency

Andrea Lehmkuhl, Senior Administrative Analyst, Health & Human Services Agency Rookie of the Year: Steven Renz, Defensible Space Inspector, Office of Emergency Services

Steven Renz, Defensible Space Inspector, Office of Emergency Services Supervisor of the Year: Angelina Coffey, Administrative Services Officer, Probation Department

Angelina Coffey, Administrative Services Officer, Probation Department Volunteer or Intern of the Year: Susan Coe-Adams, Library Services, Truckee

“Nevada County has been recognized as a high-performing and model county in the State thanks to our dedicated staff who work to serve our community every day,” said County Executive Officer Alison Lehman. “Thank you to everyone on our team who makes Nevada County such a great organization to be a part of.”

“I want to thank each and every one of our employees. They made a choice to be in public service and contribute to our community,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Hardy Bullock. “Our team pulls off small miracles every day and I am honored to work with them.”