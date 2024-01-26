Officer involved shooting at Palisades Tahoe under investigation

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – California State Parks, with the assistance of Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 26 near the Village at Palisades Tahoe.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook, there is no danger to the public.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Sierra Sun could not reach either agency for information.

The agencies ask the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues and to call California State Parks with any additional information