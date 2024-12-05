Official cumulative election results: Nevada and Placer counties confirm key local election outcomes
The official results of the recent local elections in Nevada and Placer counties were finalized on Thursday, Dec. 5. The updated vote tallies have now confirmed the elected officials for several key positions across the region. Here’s a summary of the final results for some of the most closely watched races:
Truckee Donner Public Utility District (PUD) Board
The Tahoe Donner Public Utility District Board has elected three new members:
- Jeff Bender
- Steve Randall
- Courtney Murrell
Tahoe Truckee Airport District
In the Tahoe Truckee Airport District race, the following candidates were elected:
- David Diamond
- Greg Horvath
- Teresa O’Dette
Tahoe Forest Health District Board
For the Tahoe Forest Health District, voters selected:
- Robert Darzynkiewicz
- Alyce Wong
