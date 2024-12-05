Official cumulative election results: Nevada and Placer counties confirm key local election outcomes

The official results of the recent local elections in Nevada and Placer counties were finalized on Thursday, Dec. 5. The updated vote tallies have now confirmed the elected officials for several key positions across the region. Here’s a summary of the final results for some of the most closely watched races:

Truckee Donner Public Utility District (PUD) Board

The Tahoe Donner Public Utility District Board has elected three new members:

Jeff Bender

Steve Randall

Courtney Murrell

Tahoe Truckee Airport District

In the Tahoe Truckee Airport District race, the following candidates were elected:

David Diamond

Greg Horvath

Teresa O’Dette

Tahoe Forest Health District Board

For the Tahoe Forest Health District, voters selected:

Robert Darzynkiewicz

Alyce Wong

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.