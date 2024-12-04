Official election results: Nevada and Placer counties finalize local election outcomes

The official results of the recent local elections in Nevada and Placer counties are now in, with key outcomes confirmed as of Tuesday, Dec. 3. Below is a summary of the final vote tallies for key positions in both counties:

Nevada County Results:

Tahoe Donner Public Utility District (PUD):

Jeff Bender: 19.66%

Steve Randall: 14.45%

Courtney Murrell: 14.42%

Tahoe Truckee Airport District:

David Diamond: 24.06%

Greg Horvath: 19.65%

Bill Greeno: 17.07%

Tahoe Forest Health District:

Robert Darzynkiewicz: 40.60%

Alyce Wong: 33.27%

Voter turnout in Nevada County was 82%, the sixth-highest in the state. Of the ballots cast, approximately 90% were submitted by mail, while 10% were cast in person at one of the county’s nine voting locations.

“I want to thank our election workers, staff and community for their participation this election,” Adona said. “Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and despite all obstacles thrown our way we are proud to have upheld the highest standards in election administration.”

For full results, visit the Nevada County Elections website.

Placer County Results:

Tahoe Donner Public Utility District (PUD):

Jeff Bender: 22.19%

Barney Dewey: 16.62%

Cristobal Martinez: 13.97%

Tahoe Truckee Airport District:

David Diamond: 25.15%

Teresa O’Dette: 20.55%

Greg Horvath: 14.83%

Tahoe Forest Health District:

Robert Darzynkiewicz: 35.47%

Alyce Wong: 33.07%

Under Chapter 4 of the California Election Code, county elections offices must conduct post-election canvassing to ensure the accuracy of the results, including a manual tally (hand count) of randomly selected ballots. In Placer County, nearly 12,600 ballots (more than 5% of all ballots cast) were included in this manual tally. The canvass confirmed that the ballots were counted accurately by election equipment.

Those interested in election canvassing policies and procedures can visit the Elections Office at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin, call 1-800-824-8683 or email election@placer.ca.gov for more information or to have their questions answered.

For the latest updates, visit the Placer County Elections website.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.