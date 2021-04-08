Officials anticipate Nevada County will regress in COVID-19 tiered system

As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 4,370. There are 89 new cases since Thursday, April 1, indicating a 2% increase.

Of the 4,370 total cases, 4,183 have been released from isolation and 112 are presently active. After eight weeks without a death, Nevada County lost one more resident this week, bringing the pandemic’s local death toll to 75 people.

Nevada County has administered 51,525 vaccine doses so far.

Officials from Nevada County’s Department of Public Health encouraged residents to sign up for MyTurn to receive notification of vaccine eligibility and open appointments. Visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255 to register.

In order to enter the orange tier, the county’s case rate threshold must be below four cases per 100,000 people. After two weeks in the red tier, the county’s Department of Public Health anticipates returning to the purple tier on Tuesday.

“When we say that the virus is ‘widespread’ in our community, we mean just that: it’s everywhere. We’re seeing it in schools, workplaces, social settings, and businesses,” said Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake in a Tuesday press release. “The virus continues to be transmitted through unmasked gatherings, whether that’s in a restaurant, a bar, a workplace, or a private home.”

Dr. Glennah Trochet said the region is regressing in California’s COVID-19 tier system because of residents’ “lack of adherence to precautions.”

Despite the county’s possible regression in the COVID-19 tiered system, Nevada County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann said his office hopes to have enough people immunized to open the region up fully by June 15.

Nevada County Public Health Director Blake said she hopes the end of the COVID-19 saga is near, but said the trends in the virus’ spread are inconsistent.

“There have been so many chapters, week to week, month to month, things change so quickly and so dramatically,“ Blake said.

Blake said she feels encouraged by a booked schedule countywide at vaccine distribution centers.

Placer County also is in the red tier.

As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 21,287 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 2% rise in cases over the last seven days. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that there are 335 new cases this week.

There were three deaths in Placer County this week, bringing the death toll to 277.

Placer’s data may reflect inaccuracies because of a lag in information.

Placer County has distributed 225,298 doses of the available vaccine.

Residents of Placer County who qualify can text “PLACERVACCINE” to 898-211 in order to schedule an appointment.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun and The Union, a sister publication of the Sun.