Officials ask for help in finding possible predatory tow companies in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local officials are seeking information on tow companies that may be defrauding customers.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department has received informal complaints from the public about possible illegal tow practices, according to a city press release.

These complaints involve cars that were towed from the private parking areas near Heavenly Village.

The SLTPD and El Dorado County District Attorney, Vern Pierson, are investigating whether illegal and improper predatory business practices have occurred, said the release.

The complaints involve a tow company improperly holding stored vehicles longer than necessary, thereby adding extra storage fees by not being available during business hours to return the vehicle; and imposing unreasonable release requirements (such as requiring the personal appearance of the registered owner when other legal vehicle release options exist).

A scam may also include towing vehicles from private parking lots before the vehicle has remained parked for more than one hour.

The city is asking for anyone that feels they are victims of a predatory tow company in South Lake Tahoe to email their stories to LMRoot@cityofslt.us.

The information may go to proving illegal business practices and the company, or companies, may be held civilly or criminally responsible.

