Officials eyeing weekend storm that could drop a foot of snow at Truckee-Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe on Wednesday from Dollar Point.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a few mostly sunny days to end the week, the weather pattern looks to be changing this weekend with a storm that could drop a foot of snow in the Truckee-Tahoe region.

High temps will be in the mid 40s into Friday and then the winds will start to pick up in the afternoon with up to 25 mph gusts expected with up to 90 mph for Sierra ridges.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high in the upper 40s before a winter storm moves into the region. A bit of snow could fall as well later in the afternoon/evening.

The National Weather Service in Reno says the next storm wave behind Friday’s wind maker has been trending wetter for Sunday into Monday morning.

The service said snowfall potential with this storm has about a 40% chance of producing up to a foot of snow along the Sierra crest passes from Sunday morning into Monday morning with around 6 inches for lower Tahoe Basin communities. There is a low chance that snow flurries could begin Saturday afternoon.

The best potential for precipitation into western Nevada valleys looks to be on Sunday with snow levels generating a rain/snow mix for lower valleys at times. Any snow accumulation looks limited at this time, with the best snow potential residing for foothill areas above 5,000 feet, the service said.