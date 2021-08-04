Officials looking for escaped bear cub that was rescued from Tamarack Fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An injured bear that was rescued from the Tamarack Fire has escaped from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, officials reported Tuesday.

“Tamarack,” a 6-month-old black bear tunneled under an electric fence and escaped the enclosure.

LTWC officials said the bear is not in immediate danger, and is not a threat, but that they would like to locate him as soon as possible.

Residents in the Black Bart, Heavenly Valley and Tahoe Sierra neighborhoods in particular should be on the lookout.

Officials ask that if the bear is spotted, to stay away but keep an eye on him and call 530-577-2273.

Tamarack, a brown colored cub weighing about 25 pounds, is scared of humans and close contact will make him flee. He also may have bandages on his paws from recent treatment to burn injuries.

Officials said he is likely to be active in the evening and overnight hours and ask motorists to slow down while driving through neighborhoods.

“We need your help, hearts and eyes to locate him quickly so that he can be returned to get the medical care he needs,” said a social media post from LTWC.

