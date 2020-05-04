Officials: Testing locations confirmed, appointment registration now available

New testing sites for COVID-19 are available in Nevada County, according to a press release.

In eastern Nevada County, the testing site is the North Tahoe Event Center, at 8318 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach, and is open today. In western Nevada County, the testing site is the Grass Valley Veterans Hall, at 255 South Auburn St., and will be open Tuesday.

Visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting (or call 1-888-634-1123 during business hours) to see if you are eligible for a test and make an appointment.

Qualifications

Recently, the California Department of Public Health expanded eligibility for COVID-19 testing. Anyone who meets the testing criteria can be tested at an OptumServe community testing site, including uninsured, underinsured, undocumented and homeless individuals. More information about who is eligible for testing can be found on California Department of Public Health’s website. OptumServe will generate a unique identification number for individuals who do not have a driver’s license.

Source: County of Nevada