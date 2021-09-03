Officials urge visitors to stay away from Lake Tahoe during holiday weekend

The Caldor Fire has continued to wreak havoc in the Lake Tahoe area, displacing thousands of residents, destroying 780 structures, and impacting air quality throughout the region.

Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, the lake’s destination marketing and management organizations are joining forces to ask visitors to postpone travel plans

“The wellbeing of our local residents, businesses, communities, and visitors is of the utmost importance to us. At this time, we are asking all guests to postpone immediate travel plans to the Lake Tahoe region until further notice,” said the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and North Lake Tahoe Visitors Bureau in a joint statement.

“Our top priority is helping those affected. We ask for everyone’s support in following the orders of emergency agencies. We would also like to thank the firefighters, city, county and emergency organizations and personnel working to protect our communities for their leadership in coordinating efforts,” it continues.

Currently, the area’s national forests, regional state parks, and California Department of Fish and Wildlife lands are temporarily closed. Much of the Tahoe Basin, including South Lake Tahoe and West Shore communities in El Dorado and Placer counties, is currently under mandatory evacuation orders.





