Oktoberfest at Palisades, Mexican Heritage Festival, Sierra Speaker Series on tap

The annual Oktoberfest event at the Village at Palisades is starting at noon Saturday, Sept. 17.

Provided/Palisades.com

Oktoberfest at Palisades Tahoe

and will transform the Village into the largest Bavarian playground in North Lake Tahoe.

Tickets to this event can be purchased online ahead of time or at the door with varying pricing. All proceeds from beer sales go to High Sierra Lacrosse Foundation.

This event will be filled with authentic German beer and Bavarian music and dance, along with Oktoberfest Games and plenty of family fun. Children 12 and under enter for free and games are free to enter on a first come, first serve basis.

Festival goers purchasing alcohol must be 21 or over with a valid ID to purchase, and all food is available for purchase and not included in beer/entry pricing.

Live entertainment includes Joe Smeill’s 20 Piece Bavarian Band, the Almenrausch Schuhplattler Dance Troupe and Aplentanzer Schuplatter Dance Troupe. They will be accompanied by the Alpentanz Kapelle Band throughout the day. Fore more information, visit palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/oktoberfest .

2nd annual Mexican Heritage Festival in Truckee

Arts for the Schools is hosting their 2nd annual Mexican Heritage Festival in honor of Día de la Independencia on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17. The festival will be happening in Truckee Regional Park with key sponsorship from Truckee Donner Parks & Recreation District,

The free festival will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and again at noon the following day, with activities including a new pageant de Las Reinas (queens), performances from Mexican Vaqueros (trick cowboys), and live music.

Food and drinks will be available on site. On Saturday, there will be arts and crafts, treats, and traditional games including Lotería, Futbol, and Volleyball. Live performances form Mariachi, Ranchera, Mexican poets and other special guest performers will be happening as well.

Fore more information, visit artsfortheschools.org .

Donner Party Hike

The Donner Party Hikes returns this year starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Learn about Donner Summit’s history through a weekend of interpretive hikes, talks, and explorations.

Saturday offers hikes to several different locations in the Donner Summit area and a historical talk at lunchtime.

Sunday will see additional walking tours and an explorative and educational time at Alder Creek and the state park where the Donner Party families saw their final days.

Registration is required beforehand for the hikes and tickets are $65 per hiker.

To learn more about the different trails and where to meet up on the day of the event, visit donnerpartyhike.com .



Provided/Donner Party Hike Website

Sierra Speaker Series: Skirts in the Snow – Beyond the Tragedy of the Donner Party

The Sierra State Parks Foundation will be hosting another Sierra Speaker Series for free starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center.

This talk is titled “Skirts in the Snow – Beyond the Tragedy of the Donner Party,” and will feature stories from Alice Osborn, an author and singer-songwriter whose newest story song album Skirts in the Snow. Her stories follow songs about women of the Donner Party, who were the majority of westward-bound pioneers who survived the tragedy.

Admission to this event is free but a $5 donation is recommended. Light refreshments will be available. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

Fore more information, visit sierrastateparks.org/events .