Old Highway 40, Donner Summit closed due to rockslide, officials say
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Donner Summit is closed on Old Highway 40 between the gates due to a large rockslide, a press release from the Nevada County Public Works Department said.
Homeowners will be allowed though, according to the release, and the top gate is open allowing access to the hill until you reach the slide area.
The roadway will be closed through the weekend and possibly through next week (June 15-19), the release said.
“Please observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel,” the department wrote in the release. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience.”
