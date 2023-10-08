Old Lumberyard Project is underway

TRUCKEE, Calif. – If you’ve found yourself driving in downtown Truckee lately, you may have noticed a few changes along Church Street. The Old Lumberyard project is officially in full swing.

Phase one of the two-phase project is currently underway and scheduled to be completed in summer 2024. The downtown project, being built by all local subcontractors, will serve as a legacy project for the Truckee Community.

The Town of Truckee Planning Commission approved Phase I to redevelop and adaptively reuse the old Truckee-Tahoe Lumber Company site in the Railyard Master Plan area. Keeping the focus local, The Old Lumberyard is a reimagined open air community space located in historic downtown Truckee.

By combining well-established local businesses and restaurants with recreation access, incredible views of Mt. Rose Wilderness, rich history, and inspired architecture, The Old Lumberyard gives the Truckee community a renewed sense of belonging in the historic district.

CF Holding Company LLC is the local company managing The Old Lumberyard project.

“It was important that we created something that stands for the heart and soul of our community’s past, present and future.” said CF Holding Company President, Aimee Schaller. “Keeping that in mind, we trust that The Old Lumberyard will leave an enduring mark on the Truckee community for decades to come.”

A rendering of the two phase Old Lumberyard Project. Provided

Things have moved quickly since re-breaking ground in July. The old TTLC office/retail building was demolished to make room for an outdoor space including a mix of outdoor seating, fire pits, lawn, public art, and more, all to serve as an informal gathering place. Redevelopment of the North and West Sheds will contain commercial space suitable for general office, retail, and food and beverage use.

“We are thrilled with the progress we’ve made in just two short months.” said Aimee Schaller. “The group at CF Holding has been dreaming of a legacy project for the Truckee community for years. To see it finally happening is exciting. We hope this gathering space will be a beautiful and much welcomed extension of our historic downtown.”

The project is currently accepting tenant applications for Phase one. For more information about the project visit http://www.theoldlumberyardtruckee.com .