Olympic Gold Medalist Jonny Moseley to help design new gloves in Legends Line

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – BAÏST, the Vermont-based company that has received critical acclaim for its line of custom-fit gloves and accessories for outdoor winter sports, announced today that it has partnered with Olympic gold medalist and American ski icon Jonny Moseley to design the next installment of the company’s exclusive Legends Line collection of gloves. Moseley will also serve as an athlete ambassador for BAÏST under the new deal.

Moseley, 48, channeled years of skiing as a youngster at Palisades Tahoe into a career as one of the most decorated and recognizable freeskiers in the world. His signature moment came during the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, when he inserted a 360-degree mute grab into his run and finished a full point ahead of his nearest competitor to claim the gold medal in Men’s Moguls.

The United States Olympic Committee named Moseley its Sportsman of the Year for 1998, and he went on to finish fourth in the 2002 Olympic Winter Games and claim 15 World Cup events and four overall titles during his career. Twenty five years after his historic run in Nagano, Moseley remains the only American male to win gold in the Moguls.

Rated by Ski Magazine as one of the top 10 most influential skiers of all time, Moseley was inducted into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2006. He parlayed his success on the mountain into an eclectic and lengthy entertainment career that continues to this day, including 12 years as a Olympic and World Cup Freestyle skiing analyst for NBC and three seasons as the host of the wildly popular MTV reality show “The Challenge.“He has also served as a narrator for a series of films for Warren Miller Entertainment since 2008.

The new line of Jonny Moseley gloves comes on the heels of the success of BAÏST’s collaboration with fellow ski legend Scot Schmidt, which introduced the company’s Legends Line earlier this year. The Legends Line gives industry legends the opportunity to collaborate with BAÏST to design gear that combines functionality, durability, and style worthy of the biggest names in snow sports.

“I always enjoy the opportunity to be able to fix things, to make things better, and to improve the experience for myself and other skiers. When BAÏST came to me with this opportunity to collaborate on the design of a new glove, it made sense immediately to work together on a product I’ve always wanted to see, but could never quite find for freestyle skiers,” Moseley said. “I respect what BAÏST is doing, and as soon as I saw Scot Schmitt was involved with them, they had my attention. BAÏST clearly appreciates authentic characters who don’t do things the easy way, so we’re a natural fit. I can’t wait to see what comes next.”

Born in 2017 in Vermont with products built for Everest, BAÏST is quickly emerging as an industry leader in the design and development of waterproof, cold-weather gloves for skiers, snowboarders, and other adventurers braving the elements. Tested in the same frigid Vermont conditions and on the same mountain where Burton got its start years ago, BAÏST has already become a favorite among veteran gear testers and some of the country’s best freestyle skiers and snowboarders.

“I grew up idolizing Jonny, and his gold medal run was a moment in my childhood that got me into freestyle skiing,” said BAÏST founder Ace Jonas. “He’s always been the king of cool through his storied career as a skier and entertainer. Someone with his level of experience, respect, and notoriety is an amazing step for BAÏST, and with Jonny’s help we have amazing guidance into both competitive and big-mountain skiing. From a personality perspective this is a perfect fit with Jonny, and validates our faith that BAÏST belongs with the biggest brands in this space.”