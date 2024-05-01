Olympic Valley approves recommendation for special district advisors

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Olympic Valley Public Service District approved the recommendation to fill vacant Transient Occupancy Tax Advisory Committee seats during its Tuesday, April 30 meeting. The board approved the appointment of Tahoe City Public Utility District Board Member Dan Wilkins, and North Tahoe Public Utility District General Manager Brad Johnson to fill the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) Advisory Committee’s special district seat and advisory seat respectively.

“To maintain some continuity, the special district general managers have collectively decided to nominate Dan Wilkins for the TOT Advisory Committee seat representing Special Districts,” according to an Olympic Valley Public Service District Board agenda.

The current special district representatives of the Capital Project Advisory Committee are Wilkins and Northstar Community Services District engineer Eric Martin. Martin will apply for an at-large seat.

The North Tahoe Public Utility District, Tahoe City Public Utility District, Northstar Community Services District, and Olympic Valley Public Service District collaboratively nominate the special district seat representative.

The new TOT advisory committee will guide how $10 million in tourism tax revenue is spent annually in North Lake Tahoe.

The 13-member committee is being formed to merge the responsibilities of the Transient Occupancy Tax and Capital Projects Advisory committees. TOT funds are generated by overnight stays in local hotels and short-term rentals in North Lake Tahoe. The goal is to streamline efforts and broaden community input into how the TOT money is used.

By law, the money must be spent to benefit eastern Placer County.

Committee members will evaluate projects and programs based on economic vitality, community enhancement, and environmental stewardship that fit the TOT-TBID (Tourism Business Improvement District) Dollars at Work Program priorities. Their funding recommendations will go to the North Tahoe Community Alliance board, which will advise the Placer County Board of Supervisors on final TOT expenditures.

Each member will serve a two-year term.

The new TOT Advisory Committee continues the NTCA’s role in helping guide tourism tax investments back into the North Tahoe community. The organization, formerly known as the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, advocates for using the funds to support workforce housing, transportation, responsible tourism, and other local needs.

The deadline to apply to be on the committee is 5 p.m. on May 10.

If selected, applicants will be notified by May 31. The NTCA board will seat the new members at its June 5 meeting.

To apply, go to https://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com/who-we-are/tot-advisory-committee/

