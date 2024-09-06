Olympic Valley board tackles wildfire prevention, development, new website 

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Olympic Valley Public Service District (OVPSD) Board of Directors met on Aug. 27 to discuss wildfire prevention, development projects, and a new website.

The meeting went on for about two hours.

New staff

There was a Fire Department badge pinning ceremony honoring the hiring of Fire Prevention Officer Brandon Olk and Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Scott.

“So, we are 100% staffed now, which has been attempted for about a year or so,” Fire Chief Brad Chisholm said. “We’re very pleased to have these two on to fill that out.”

Olympic Valley Design Review Committee

An update was given on the Aug. 17 Olympic Valley Design Review Committee meeting focusing on the Village at Palisades Tahoe Specific Plan. It was a joint session with the North Tahoe Regional Advisory Council.

During public comment, there were 47 speakers, 45 opposed and 2 in favor.

After 7 hours, the Olympic Valley Municipal Advisory Council (OVMAC) voted against the project, reflecting the input from the community during public comment. It was an advisory vote.

“The county representatives dismissed all these demands, stating that the county is not required to address comments on issues that were covered in the 2016 final EIR, but not covered by the Court of Appeals,” said David Stepner, member of the OV Design Review Committee, OV Municipal Advisory Committee, and OV Mutual Water Company.

The OVMAC recommendation will be included in Placer County’s report that will be presented during the Planning Commission’s Sept. 5 meeting at the North Lake Tahoe Events Center in Kings Beach. During the meeting, the Planning Commission will consider certification of the specific plan entitlements and the final Environmental Impact Report (EIR).

Fire and life safety cost recovery schedule

The board revised district codes by adopting a fire and life safety cost recovery schedule.

It states, “a district board may charge a fee to cover the cost of any service which the district provides or the cost of enforcing any regulation for which the fee is charged. (Health and Safety Code 13916). The fee shall not exceed the actual cost of responding to the scene and emergency operations at the incident.”

Wildfire prevention efforts

The board discussed wildfire prevention efforts. Chisholm gave an update on fuel reduction projects, highlighting the completion of the OV-1 along the North Ridge.

“OV-1, which is the fuel production work here on the North Ridge is entirely complete except for one item,” Chisholm said. “We just have to do some auditory signage in the valley here that identifies the project as well as to those who funded it.”

This project required significant clearing and fuel separation. It was demonstrated through drone footage, illustrating the contrast between treated and untreated areas.

The board also addressed the challenges in implementing the OV-4 project, which covers a more densely populated area along Sandy Way.

The project’s complexity, including steep terrain and proximity to homes, has led to higher-than-expected costs. The initial budget was $5,000 per acre with actual costs potentially doubling that amount.

“Prices go up,” one person said. “The amount of funding moving into fuel management throughout the West from a state level to a national level is going through the roof. And the number of contractors that do the work is not going through the roof. So, the supply-demand and prices just keep climbing. But again, it’s the difficulty of the project.”

Despite these issues, the district wants to complete the project. It may happen in two phases, and additional grant funding is being sought.

New OVPSD.org

Assistant General Manager Jessica Asher talked about the district’s new website that went live.

“Our plan is to launch the new website to the public on Thursday at Go Live Day,” Asher said about OVPSD.org. “So I just wanted to take this opportunity to show you some of our features.”

The features include improved navigation, expanded content, and enhanced transparency features.

“Some of the other features I’m excited about are new content,” Asher showed the board. “We didn’t used to have an HR section. So, we have just some more transparency around employment, salary ranges, our org chart, our MLQs (priority levels). We got a great new board page where we have each of our directors, with your picture and your term and your training certificate readily accessible.”

Asher pointed out the ag utility side and the fire side, which have personnel pages with pictures and contact information.

“It is a magnificent website,” Director Fred Ilfeld said. “And I really appreciate it tremendously. All the work that’s going to help the community understand and better transparency. Wonderful!”

Board kudos

Board members reflected on the district’s progress and challenges.

Ilfeld gave the staff kudos on the wildfire prevention efforts. He noted the importance of these initiatives in enhancing community resilience.

Director Katrina Smolen applauded the district’s efforts to modernize its operations and address community concerns.

Cox asked for a letter of appreciation to be sent to the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency for a grant “because that’s a very important chunk of money that really helps us out,” Cox said.

Asher sent two thank you cards around the room for board members to sign.