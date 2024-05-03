Olympic Valley board to review utility charges, connection fees

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Olympic Valley Public Service District board has greenlit a $65,710 contract with engineering consultants HDR Engineering Inc. to conduct a water and sewer rate review, and connection fees for new service hookups.

The rate study, required by Proposition 218, will analyze 10 years of operational data to determine appropriate revenue levels and reserve funding to cover water and sewer infrastructure costs and capital replacement obligations.

HDR previously performed a rate analysis for the district in 2017, after which a five-year schedule of utility rate increases was implemented. However, that cycle has lapsed, prompting the need to re-evaluate the rate structures.

The prior rate methodology remains in use, utility experts recommend periodic comprehensive rate reviews to ensure charges accurately reflect current service costs and are properly proportioned across customer classes.

Connection rates will also be reviewed.

A key focus area will be the district’s connection fees for new customers tying into the water and sewer systems. Despite escalating construction costs, the capacity charges meant to cover expansion-related expenses have remained unchanged since 2018.

The new rate study will calculate updated connection fees based on the present value of available system capacity and projected costs of adding more service capacity.

Once HDR’s analysis is complete, the OVPSD will initiate a public review process, including a hearing to allow community input before considering any proposed adjustments to water, sewer, or connection fee rates.

