Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride’s Buckmaster, Tam claim junior national titles

Ryan Tam stands atop the podium after winning the U19 junior national championship in moguls.

Courtesy photo

The U.S. Freestyle Junior National Championships wrapped up last week in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, bringing the top youth mogul skiers to Steamboat Ski Resort.

Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team member Alicia Buckmaster, 16, of Tahoe City, topped a field of 35 girls to claim a national championship in Saturday’s U17 dual moguls. Another Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team member, Ryan Tam, 18, of San Francisco, took first place in last Thursday’s U19 moguls event.

The Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team’s Kaya Russell took fourth place in moguls and dual moguls in the U19 division.

“Definitely feeling the stoke after seeing it all come together for these athletes,” said Program Director Jimeel Ferris. “Working hard and having it all come together at the right time is a really inspiring and confidence building experience for these young athletes. Winning at an event at a national event is something to be very proud of.”

Northstar skier Anna Coffey took eighth in moguls in the girls’ U15 division. Teammate Emily Pederson took 12th in the event.

Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team members Beau Rohlen, 13, of Glenshire and Artem Pidpayli, 13, of Tahoe City, finished second and third respectively in U15 moguls. Nicholas Gellerman, 18, of San Francisco, finished sixth in dual moguls in the U19 division out a successful championship for the US Ski and Snowboard Far West Division team.

The Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team will host the final competition of the season on April 8-9.

“Olympic Valley Freestyle’s future is looking really strong,” said Junior Mogul Coach Travis Sluder. “Interested athletes should come and check out our program at the last event of the season at Palisades Tahoe over April 8th and 9th.”

Freestyle athletes and coaches are competing in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, this week for the US National Championship. The Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team will send Tam, Buckmaster, Russell, Benjamin Nickel, Victor Calub, Jonah Russell, and Aditya Gupta.

Alicia Buckmaster stands atop the podium after winning a junior national championship in dual moguls.

Courtesy photo

Olympic Valley Freestyle Team poses at US junior nationals in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Courtesy photo