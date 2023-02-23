Olympic Valley man arrested for suspicion of sexually propositioning juvenile
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — An Olympic Valley man was arrested last weekend for allegedly sexually propositioning a juvenile, authorities reported.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said that the Investigations Unit took 46-year-old Christopher Arnold into custody without incident on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Jackpine Street and Tahoe Street in Tahoe City.
In the arrest report, Arnold’s occupation was listed as a banquet captain.
He was arrested for contacting a minor with sexual intent and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, both felonies, and misdemeanor arranging a meeting with a minor.
The bail amount for each offense is $150,000.
