Olympic Valley man involved in fatal collision identified
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Olympic Valley man who died in a multi-vehicle last week has been identified.
Tyler J. Kavanagh, 37, died on Friday, Aug. 26 when a driver of a box truck crossed over into oncoming traffic on State Route 89 and collided with Kavanagh, California Highway Patrol reported.
Kavanagh, who was driving a white Subaru Impreza was struck head-on by the box truck. The truck also sideswiped a back Ford Eco Sport driven by a 42-year-old Tempe, Arizona resident, and a black Subaru Outback driven by a 42-year-old Truckee resident.
The incident is still under investigation.
If anyone has information about the collision, they are asked to contact CHP Truckee at 530-563-9200.
