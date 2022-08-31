Olympic Valley man involved in fatal collision identified

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Olympic Valley man who died in a multi-vehicle last week has been identified.

Tyler J. Kavanagh, 37, died on Friday, Aug. 26 when a driver of a box truck crossed over into oncoming traffic on State Route 89 and collided with Kavanagh, California Highway Patrol reported.

Kavanagh, who was driving a white Subaru Impreza was struck head-on by the box truck. The truck also sideswiped a back Ford Eco Sport driven by a 42-year-old Tempe, Arizona resident, and a black Subaru Outback driven by a 42-year-old Truckee resident.

The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has information about the collision, they are asked to contact CHP Truckee at 530-563-9200.