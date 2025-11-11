Olympic Valley Public Service District adopts and amends 2025 fire code
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – At a regular Board of Directors meeting held on October 28, the Olympic Valley Public Service District (OVPSD) passed Ordinance 2025-03, an adoption and amendment of the 2025 California fire code.
The ordinance was unanimously approved, and was considered “reasonably necessary because of local climatic, geological, and topographical conditions”, according to the OVPSD board report.
Amendments and additions to the existing fire code allow for higher safety standards, with “mostly technical” changes being made to adhere to 2025 Title 24 California code changes, along with NFPA Standards.
OVFD Fire Chief, Brad Chisholm, said “We’ve made some significant changes over the last couple code cycles, so we were pretty much up to speed. It was clarifying language and some minor changes to language we already had in place.”
The ordinance aims to enhance proper preventive techniques for the district, safety for homeowners and business owners, and the operations of the firefighters serving the area to help prevent and mitigate future fires.
Sections added to the fire code are:
- Exterior fire sprinklers
- Cost recovery fees
- Submission of records
- Campfires
- Outdoor open flame appliances
- Key boxes for buildings with automatic sprinkler systems
- Key boxes for buildings with fire alarm systems
- Electrical shunt/trip switch
- Fire sprinkler control room
- Alarms in residential occupancy
- Monitoring
- Fire alarm control room
Olympic Valley, along with local fire agencies and agencies across the state of California are adopting and amending the 2025 code, which happens every three years and is set to go into effect January 1, 2026.
For more information pertaining to the ordinance, the district code, and/or the fire prevention code you can visit OVPSD’s website, ovpsd.org, or call (530) 583-4692.
