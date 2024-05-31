Olympic Valley Public Service District adopts rate increases

OLYMPIC Valley, Calif. – The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors unanimously approved new water, sewer, and garbage service rates for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

There will be a 30-day waiting period until the 3% water and sewer increase, and 8% garbage increase goes into effect, said Board Chair Dale Fox.

In July 2023, the district increased water and sewer rates by 5%, and garbage by 10%.

For a list of rate changes, go to https://www.ovpsd.org/sites/default/files/F-4%202024-01-Adopting%20Rates%20%26%20Charges%20COMBINED.pdf

Under the new ordinance adopted on May 28, single-family residential units will see their annual base rate for water service increase by 14% to $1,222.75 per unit compared to the rates set in July 2021. The water consumption rate for the first tier (0 to 120,000 gallons) will also rise by 14% to $5.94 per 1,000 gallons. Multi-family residential units will experience a similar 14% increase in their annual base rate for water, reaching $592.77 per unit.

For the same period, sewer rates will also see a 14% hike, with the annual base rate for single-family residential units increasing to $810.34 per unit and multi-family residential units to $637.57 per unit. The annual garbage collection rate will increase by 31%, reaching $373.00 per single-family unit.

The Olympic Valley Public Service District stated that the rate increases are necessary to cover the district’s operating expenses, provide for repairs and depreciation of infrastructure, pay interest on bonded debt, and establish a fund for the principal of the bonded debt as it becomes due.

However, some property owners expressed their objections to the proposed rate hikes.

In a letter to the district, the Chang Family Trust, owners of a property on Palisades Circle, acknowledged the impact of inflation and rising costs since 2021 but argued that setting new rates that reflect a unique period in history for the next three years is not responsible. They urged the district to reconsider the increase and reevaluate it based on more historical inflation rates of around 3.3% annually, or 10% over three years.

Another property owner on Lanny Lane also submitted a written protest, stating that they oppose the rate increases for water, sewer, and garbage services.

Despite these objections, the board deemed the new rates non-discriminatory, not excessive, and sufficient to meet the district’s financial obligations.

The rate increases will now undergo a 30-day waiting period before taking effect on July 1.

These increases do not include connection fees, fire protection sprinkler systems, plan checking fees, fire hydrant or temporary water service fees, permit charges, meter rental fees, sewer line easement processing fees, application fees, temporary sewage disposal fees, temporary sewer service establishment fee, temporary sewer service inspection fee, disconnection fee, dumpage/spillage fee, and other charges.