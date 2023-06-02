Olympic Valley Public Service District discusses changes to water code

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — The Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors discussed changes to the district’s water conservation and drought standards during its May meeting.

Staff presented the proposed changes to the board on Tuesday, May 30.

The current code listed three conservation conditions but staff recommended adding an additional stage.

Stage one is normal conditions, which recommends a voluntary three-day a week watering schedule. Stage two requires no more than three-days a week watering schedule and a 20% reduction of water usage.

Stage three, which is a new stage, requires 30-50% water reduction, drops the watering schedule to no more than twice per week and bans new or remodeled landscape installation.

Stage four is critical, and prohibits outdoor water use.

Director Katrina Smolen said the district has never gone above a stage two.

The code changes are necessary for the district’s Water Management Action Plan, which is currently being updated.

“The proposed water code revisions will build upon the current water conservation standards to better align the district’s water conservation program with current standards and regulatory requirements and support the implementation of the Water Management Action Plan,” said District Engineer Dave Hunt.

The board approved the first reading of the code changes. The changes will come back to the board in June for final approval.

The board also approved a 2023/24 garbage collection contract with Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal Company. TTSD increased the district’s rates for single‐family residences by 11.14%, or by $2.82/month, which is the third consecutive year rates have been increased. Due to those increases, OVPSD is increasing residence rates by no more than 10%, or $345/year.

Included in that contract is garbage collection along with six green waste days and the bear box rebate program.

The board also renewed their contract with TTSD for the green waste-only dumpster rebate program. The program would be first‐come, first‐served with a cap of $10,000 and would reimburse 100% of the costs of the dumpster. Customers are allowed one rebate per garbage customer.

A large portion of the meeting was spent hearing a presentation on the Fiscal Year 2023/24 budget which will be brought to the board in June for final approval.

The district’s new fire chief, Brad Chisholm, sat in on the meeting alongside outgoing Chief Allen Riley. Chisholm is being promoted from captain/training officer. Riley’s last meeting will be in June.

The board also recognized Operations Manager Brandon Burks for 20 years of service and Operations Specialist Jason McGathey for 15 years of service.